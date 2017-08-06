6 entrepreneurs bringing unique businesses to Pulaski

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Those who’ve watched modern versions of “Star Trek” should be familiar with the “holodeck,” an enclosed area where characters experience virtual situations otherwise not possible on the starship Enterprise.

Come December, Pulaski should have its own, slightly less-advanced, version of the holodeck when a group of young entrepreneurs opens one of two new businesses in downtown Pulaski.

“I think I can speak for all of us when I say we’re excited to be the pilot projects” for Pulaski’s downtown revitalization, says Ryan East, a Dublin native who is involved in both ventures.

August 14, 2017

