42 new teachers get to work

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Fresh enthusiasm is trending in Pulaski County this week as 42 new teachers and staffers prepare for the opening of school a week from today.

This week, the newbies were introduced to Pulaski County Public Schools during training and treated to a new teacher luncheon at Riverlawn Elementary School, where they met the Central Office staff and school board members. They were also presented with gift bags courtesy of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.

While last year’s new teacher class had a few positions yet to fill at the beginning of the school year, this year’s positions all have been filled.

Written by: Editor on August 4, 2017.

