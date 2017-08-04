42 new teachers get to work

brooke@southwesttimes.com
Fresh enthusiasm is trending in Pulaski County this week as 42 new teachers and staffers prepare for the opening of school a week from today.
This week, the newbies were introduced to Pulaski County Public Schools during training and treated to a new teacher luncheon at Riverlawn Elementary School, where they met the Central Office staff and school board members. They were also presented with gift bags courtesy of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
While last year’s new teacher class had a few positions yet to fill at the beginning of the school year, this year’s positions all have been filled.
