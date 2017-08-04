114 bridge renamed for Vietnam vets

By BROOKE J. WOOD

The Pepper’s Ferry/Route 114 bridge connecting Montgomery and Pulaski counties now honors those who served in one of the nation’s most gruesome wars.

The bridge spanning the New River was officially named the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge in a Thursday afternoon ceremony that included a flag presentation from the sky, Freedom Riders motoring across the bridge from either side and a keynote speaker who was born in Saigon, came to the United States as a refugee and grew up to become an American general.

The renaming was an effort of the General William Campbell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), who enlisted state delegates Nick Rush (7th District) and Joseph Yost (12th District) about renaming the bridge in honor of Vietnam veterans. Nearly two years later, the Virginia General Assembly passed House Bill No. 1741, paving the way for the two counties to each contribute monies for signage and the DAR to plan a ceremony at Pete Dye River Course in Fairlawn.

