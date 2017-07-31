What a difference 2 months can make

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Two months ago, Pulaski County was in the midst of the wettest month on record since 1920. But fast-forward to July, and lawns are turning brown.

The nearly 9½ inches of rain recorded in the county in May was more than double the average, but Peter Corrigan says below-normal precipitation in June and so far in July — coupled with a recent hot spell — explains why Pulaski County is now turning yellow on the U.S. Drought Monitor map. Yellow is the color for abnormally dry areas.

According to the latest drought monitor update, released July 26, 32.4 percent of Virginia’s land mass is classified as abnormally dry. That includes almost the bottom two-thirds of Pulaski County. Abnormally dry means the area is showing signs of dryness, but is not yet in drought.

