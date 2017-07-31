Volleyball program earns valuable funds

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT SPORTS EDITOR

The Pulaski County Volleyball Booster parents and the Cougar ladies spent three early mornings setting up and taking down 2,500 chairs for the NRV Fair concerts this week. The group also picked up trash, took down tables and helped remove the temporary fencing for the event.

“I am very thankful to have parents and young ladies who take the time out of their lives to help our volleyball program,” Cougar head coach Ted Pool said. “We want the girls to be successful in all that they do!”

The Lady Cougars got involved in the fundraiser after it was brought to the attention of Coach Prol by a member of the PCHS staff who is also involved with the NRV Fairgrounds.

“I would like to thank Mr. Jerry King who first told me about this opportunity a few months back,” Prol said. “Special thanks to Mr. Sam Gregory, who sponsored and hosted the concert event. Without the input of individuals like Mr. King and Mr. Gregory this would not be possible. It’s nice to know that the spirit of caring and being involved in the lives of these ladies is present. My thanks go out to the crew that Mr. Gregory had with him at the event. They were great to our ladies in making sure they had water to drink and especially helped making sure they were safe while working.”

The Lady Cougars will open tryouts Monday, July 31 with mandatory concussion testing at 12:30 p.m. at the PCHS gym. Tryouts on the court will begin immediately after. The second tryout session is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 4-7 p.m. Attendance at both tryout sessions are mandatory. Results will be posted at 8:30 p.m. at the gym.

All candidates must have a VHSL physical on file with PCHS prior to working out. Physical forms may be given to Coach Prol the day of tryouts.

Written by: Editor on July 31, 2017.

