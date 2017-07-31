Thursday Night Bass Master tournament results

The Thursday Night Bass Masters held their weekly tournament July 27 with 21 boats competing for the top prizes. In the end there were once again young fishermen placing high enough to earn money.

The top spot went to Anthony Dillon who brought in two fish that tipped the scales at 5 pounds, 4 ounces. The win earned Dillon $260, but an anonymous sponsor contributed an additional $100 to each of the top three finishers to bring his total to $360.

Second place went to the team of 12 year old Trey Price and slightly older Mike Burchett with 5 pounds, 3 ounces to earn a total of $190. Third place went to Bubba Lewis with 5 pounds, 1 ounce for a total of $160.

The big largemouth went to Lewis for his 2 pound, 7 ounce catch. The big smallmouth was a 3 pound, 2 ounce catch by Pat O’Neil. Each prize was worth $50.

The series will get back to work Thursday, Aug. 3 out of the Rockhouse Marina from 6-10 p.m. There is an entry fee of $30 and $5 for launch. Registration is from 4:45 till 5:50pm. Payback is 100% by season end, and they have 9 weekly tournaments left and the year end tournament in October. You must fish 5 weeks to qualify for the final.

Follow the tournaments on Facebook at Thursday Night Bass Masters for more info and updates weekly.

