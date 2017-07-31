Resolution calls for reopening Pulaski PO

By BROOKE J. WOOD

The uncertainty that followed the recent closure – albeit temporary, according to federal authorities – of Pulaski’s Post Office remains a sore spot for many. The draft of a resolution on which Pulaski Town Council will vote Tuesday evening notes that the town has not received any word on plans for mitigation of health concerns at the Pulaski federal facility, and makes a case for how detrimental moving the office to Dublin has been for local businesses and residents.

“We’ve received a lot of calls wanting to know what the town can do,” says Town Manager Shawn Utt. “Sadly, we don’t have the power or authority” to mandate policy about federal facilities. However, he says the town is currently working through any channels available.

The resolution calls for the Post Office’s expedient reopening within town limits, while explaining the negative impact its closure has on Pulaski. The resolution notes that the “Pulaski Post Office was officially closed with little notice to the public and for reasons that generally remain unknown and unexplained to the satisfaction and concern of the town and its citizens.”

“I couldn’t imagine us not having a Post Office for very long, or even temporarily. We can help them find a place in town to put up temporary boxes if they need to,” Utt says.

The resolution, currently in a draft stage, points out that the closure means citizens and bushiness must make a 14-mile roundtrip trek to the Dublin Post Office, “resulting in a great inconvenience to citizens, and hindering the timely shipment of important items for business and professional entities.”

“For people who don’t have cars, it’s more than a slight inconvenience,” Utt emphasizes, and the resolution points out that the closure is a particular hardship for elderly and disabled citizens who often walked to the Pulaski Post Office and have no means of transportation to Dublin.

The Post Office was closed July 21 by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) after an investigation was opened by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). OSHA spokesperson Leni Fortson said OSHA received a complaint from a USPS employee June 15 alleging there is mold, lead paint and broken asbestos floor tiles in the Washington Avenue facility.

On June 30, OSHA contacted USPS and the employee about the matter. The postal service’s response did not include photos, training documents or an abatement plan. When USPS did provide that information on July 14, the agency informed OSHA that operations were moving until the issues were resolved.

The resolution on which Pulaski Town Council will vote Tuesday night notes that “repairs or mitigation of unspecified problems at the Post Office still do not appear to have commenced, fueling citizen anxiety that the Post Office will not be reopened.”

The document draft clearly states its opposition to a permanent relocation of the Post Office without a “full public notice and transparent process.”

While Utt says the town would prefer Pulaski’s Post Office stay in the same building, if that is not the case, the town would like to be involved in the process of selecting a new site.

The resolution also requests assistance from federal senators and representatives to reinstate a Post Office in downtown Pulaski. Utt reports that calls to U.S Rep. Morgan Griffith’s office revealed staff knew as little as Pulaskians did about the future of the town’s Post Office, and none of his calls to the West Virginia USPS center that closed the Pulaski office have been returned.

Of course, Utt points out that the closure impacts town businesses in another way, since the hundreds who no longer come to down each day to pick up mail also no longer buy gas, eat in the town’s restaurants or shop in its stores.

Those who travel to Dublin to conduct postal business are reminded that the Dublin Post Office is closed from 1 to 2:15 p.m. weekdays.

