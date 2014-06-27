Water treatment plant in the process of improvement

By CALVIN PYNN

calvin@www.southwesttimes.com

After two years of planning and discussion regarding funding, long overdue upgrades to the Town of Pulaski’s Water Treatment Facility will begin this summer.

The town agreed to accept $2.3 million in financing from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) for the roughly 60-year-old plant in September 2012. The facility had not seen an upgrade since 1989, however, the Pulaski Town Council approved the funding to move forward with the building’s needed improvements this past April.

“Things don’t last forever,” said Gary Jennings, the plant’s chief operator, as he pointed to filtration equipment dating back to the early 1970’s.

According to Jennings, the upgrades will improve operations at both the water filtration plant and the town’s raw water pump station, which is located about two miles from the facility on the edge of Peak Creek.

For the rest of this article purchase a copy of the print edition or subscribe to our E-Edition here http://www.etypeservices.com/The%20Southwest%20TimesID108/

Written by: Editor on June 27, 2014.

Comments

comments