National Committee for the New River changes name to New River Conservancy

By JENNIFER WADE

The National Committee for the New River (NCNR) announced that it has changed its name to the New River Conservancy. Formed in the early 1970’s, the organization was designed to protect the New River from a proposed hydro-electric dam project that would have flooded more than 42,000 acres in southwestern Virginia and northwest North Carolina, and the name National Committee for the New River came from that fight.

Today, the organization claims that its new name and new look will reflect their priorities for protecting the New River for the next generation. These priorities include research and data analysis to guide sound land use planning; resourse conservation and public policy development; advocacy at the city, county, state, and federal levels for effective-evidence based policies and positions to ensure a protected and healthy New River; direct action for stream and river water quality improvement projects; habitat protection and citizen engagement to promote a health river through community stewardship.

The adoption of a new name and logo coincide with the kick-off of the organization’s three year fundraising campaign, Next Generation, to help fund the NRC’s programs and ensure the financial stability of the NRC.

Written by: Editor on June 30, 2014.

