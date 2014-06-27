Iler L. Allen

Iler L. Allen, age 101, of 307 Maple St., Pulaski, Va., departed this life June 23, 2014 at her residence.

She was born Sept. 9, 1912 in Independence, Va. She was the wife of the late Charlie Allen Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents Carley F. Waugh and Daisy Young Waugh; two children, Helen Allen and Curtis Allen, and six brothers and seven sisters. She was a lifelong member of New Century United Methodist and Randolph Avenue United Methodist churches, Pulaski, Va., where she was the oldest living member.

She leaves to cherish her memory one brother, Ellis Duane Waugh of Charlotte, N.C.; two daughters, Diane Allen and the Rev. Elizabeth Channie Villinger (Rev. Fred) all of Pulaski, Va.; four sons, Charles Allen Jr. (Lisa) of Floyd, Va., David Allen of Pulaski, Va., James Allen (Marva) of Hampton, Va. and Richard Allen (Marinia) of Reno, Nev., and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Home going services will be held Sunday, June 29, at 3 p.m. at Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church, with visitation 2-3 p.m. Interment will be at Pinehurst Cemetery, Pulaski, Va.

Professional services entrusted to Penn’s Funeral Home of Pulaski, Va. Email condolences can be sent to pennsfuneralhome@gmail.com or posted to whopassedon.com.

