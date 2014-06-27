Griffith introduces the Cell Phone Freedom Act

By CALVIN PYNN

U.S. Congressman and Virginia Ninth District Representative Morgan Griffith introduced The Cell Phone Freedom act on Tuesday, which would prevent government officials from remotely disabling mobile devices.

As mobile devices having become an increasingly attractive target for theft, industry group CTIA – The Wireless Association signed a voluntary agreement to include a “kill switch” feature in smartphones manufactured after July 2015. The kill switch is intended to deter theft by allowing the owner to remotely disable the phone, ruining any resale value it may have.

According to Griffith, it’s vital that First Amendment protections keep up with smartphone technology as it is continuing to evolve at a rapid pace.

