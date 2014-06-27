Griffith introduces the Cell Phone Freedom Act

By CALVIN PYNN
U.S. Congressman and Virginia Ninth District Representative Morgan Griffith introduced The Cell Phone Freedom act on Tuesday, which would prevent government officials from remotely disabling mobile devices.
As mobile devices having become an increasingly attractive target for theft, industry group CTIA – The Wireless Association signed a voluntary agreement to include a “kill switch” feature in smartphones manufactured after July 2015. The kill switch is intended to deter theft by allowing the owner to remotely disable the phone, ruining any resale value it may have.
According to Griffith, it’s vital that First Amendment protections keep up with smartphone technology as it is continuing to evolve at a rapid pace.
Whole E. Cow
June 27, 2014 at 11:55 pm
Great idea. But my phone is so stupid if somebody stole it they would bring it back and give me money, and tell me if that’s the best I can afford you need the money worse than them. Smart phone my big fat rear end.
Casper
June 30, 2014 at 12:20 pm
Finally Griffith does something after 2 and 1/2 years but when you read it did he actually propose anything?
” Under this bill, a government official who – without permission or a court order – uses the kill switch to remotely shut down a smartphone would be guilty of a crime.”
With the new Supreme Court ruling emphasizing cell phones privacy; any action taken by a government official would require a court order including the kill switch.
Casper
June 30, 2014 at 12:32 pm
Also here is a bit of voting record on Griffith:
“Griffith voted in opposition of House Amendment 69, which would have amended HR 3 to “require that the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, in consultation with the Department of Homeland Security, conduct a study of the vulnerabilities of the Keystone XL pipeline to a terrorist attack and certify that necessary protections have been put in place.” The amendment failed on May 22, 2013, with a vote of 176 – 239 and was largely along party lines
Griffith voted in support of HR 624 – the CISPA (2013). The bill passed the House on April 18, 2013, with a vote of 288 – 127. The bill would allow federal intelligence agencies to share cybersecurity intelligence and information with private entities and utilities.
Casper
June 30, 2014 at 12:34 pm
More of Griffith’s voting:
“On January 29, 2014, the U.S. House approved the Federal Agriculture Reform and Risk Management Act of 2013, H.R. 2642, also known as the Farm Bill.[12] The bill passed by a vote of 251-166. The nearly 1,000-page bill reformed and continued various programs of the Department of Agriculture through 2018.
However, cuts to the food stamp program cut an average of $90 per month for 1.7 million people in 15 states.[14] Griffith voted with 161 other Republican representatives in favor of the bill.
Casper
June 30, 2014 at 12:39 pm
And of course the shutdown which cost both private and federal losses in the amount of 24 billion dollars Morgan voted this:
Federal employees also received retroactive pay for the shutdown period.