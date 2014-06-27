Byrd nominated for fourth term as VAPDC officer

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Kevin Byrd, executive director of New River Valley Planning District Commission (NRVPDC), has been nominated to serve as an officer for Virginia Association of Planning District Commissions (VAPDC) for the fourth year in a row.

Byrd is once again nominated to serve as secretary/treasurer of the state PDC. He has been with NRVPDC, which serves Pulaski County, since Oct. 2009.

Byrd has nearly a decade of experience in planning. He has a bachelor’s degree in recreation management and a master’s in urban and regional planning.

VAPDC will elect its 2014-15 officers and board of directors members at its summer conference to be held in Williamsburg July 25.

Planning District Commissions were created by Virginia General Assembly in 1969 in order to encourage and facilitate regional solutions to problems of area-wide significance. There are 21 PDCs and regional commissions in the commonwealth — all made up of elected officials and citizens appointed by local governments.

