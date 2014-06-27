Byrd nominated for fourth term as VAPDC officer

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
Kevin Byrd, executive director of New River Valley Planning District Commission (NRVPDC), has been nominated to serve as an officer for Virginia Association of Planning District Commissions (VAPDC) for the fourth year in a row.
Byrd is once again nominated to serve as secretary/treasurer of the state PDC. He has been with NRVPDC, which serves Pulaski County, since Oct. 2009.
Byrd has nearly a decade of experience in planning. He has a bachelor’s degree in recreation management and a master’s in urban and regional planning.
VAPDC will elect its 2014-15 officers and board of directors members at its summer conference to be held in Williamsburg July 25.
Planning District Commissions were created by Virginia General Assembly in 1969 in order to encourage and facilitate regional solutions to problems of area-wide significance. There are 21 PDCs and regional commissions in the commonwealth — all made up of elected officials and citizens appointed by local governments.
roseanna
June 28, 2014 at 10:52 pm
People, this is the man that is trying to get our community to go with this stupid idea of sustainable living. You better start asking questions and start going to the Board of Supervisors meetings and asking why they haven’t talked anymore about this subject. I have been at the meetings lately and they haven’t talked anything about this. It will be another item they just slip right in and guess what you will be living in a small hut with no land at all. Look it up Sustainable Communities.
James B
June 30, 2014 at 11:45 am
Roseanna are you one of those crazy conspiracy theorists that believe the United Nations Agenda 21 is a communist plot to take away the property rights of U.S. citizens? If so, I suggest that you be fitted for a straight jacket at St. Albans along with the rest of the teabagging nuts.