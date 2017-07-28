Yes, it’s raining, but the Jazz & Ribfeast is still on

Yes, the Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast is today.

Yes, it’s still in Jackson Park in downtown Pulaski.

Yes, it’s going to rain, at least off and on.

Yes, some 5,000 people are expected to attend.

Yes, there are some big tents set up to help keep you dry.

Yes, you should bring your appetite, lawn chairs and an umbrella.

Yes, the five bands are in town and ready to play.

Yes, the rib vendors are stocked up with 5,000 pounds of pigcicles.

Yes, there are other food vendors available.

Yes, there are two dozen non-food vendors.

Yes, there’s cold beer being served in the beer garden.

Yes, there’s also wine available for non-beer drinkers.

Yes, commemorative T-shirts are still available.

Yes, the fun, food and music will go on until 11 p.m.

Yes, everything’s free except the food, drink and T-shirts.

Yes, temperatures today are supposed to be a bit cooler.

Yes, this is the single biggest one-day event in Pulaski.

Yes, you should come out for a relaxing day in the park.

Yes, you can still get to the Municipal Building if you need to.

Yes, event organizers are accepting no reasons for not coming out.

Despite a wet start and the threat of showers for much of the day, the third annual event got under way this morning as if it were any other sunny July Friday.

“We sure would have liked for the weather to have cooperated for at least one more day,” says event organizer Brenda Adams. “Yes, we need the rain, but we’d also like great weather for the 5,000 people who’ll be showing up to listen to the five great bands we’ve got and who’ll eat as much as they can of the 5,000 pounds of ribs that’ll be offered.”

Adams says some consideration was given to moving the venue to a location that would lessen the impact of any potential soggy grounds, but in the end, “it’s going to rain off and on wherever we are, so we’re just going to enjoy the day in Jackson Park where everyone can have a front-row seat to cool jazz and hot ribs.”

The Jazz & Ribfeast is sponsored by the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, The Southwest Times, Town of Pulaski, Greater Pulaski Alliance, Virginia Eagle Distributing, Rotary Club of Pulaski and Gardner’s Pawn.

Bands appearing include a musical revue by the cast of Adaire Theatre’s “Come Fly With Me” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., J. Plunky Branch & Oneness from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., The Jamtastics from 4 to 6 p.m., The Traditions from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and The Billy Crawford Band from 9 to 11 p.m.

Rib vendors include Food City, 3 Leigh BBQ and Backwoods BBQ, who’ll have (literally) 5,000 pounds of ribs available. Other food vendors are Snack Time, Taco Trolley, Allison’s Concession and Whispering Pines Soft-Serv Ice Cream. A beer garden is also set up near both the food and the music, and JBR Vineyards is offering regional wines.

After high temperatures every day in July in the mid- to upper 80s, with three days above 90 degrees, today’s high is expected to be in the upper 70s. Temperatures are forecast to dip to the upper 60s by the time the Jazz & Ribfeast closes tonight.

Written by: Editor on July 28, 2017.

Comments

comments