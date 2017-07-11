Yankees working hard on the road

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Pulaski Yankees have started the season with a bang, but manager Luis Dorante and his staff are well aware there is much work left to be done if the season is to be remembered as a successful one.

Dorante and crew have been on an extended road trip in Bristol against the Pirates. The Yankees held a 2-game-to-1 advantage after a disappointing loss Sunday. The final game of the four-game series was scheduled for Monday night.

In Game 1, it was all Yankees, as the boys in grey and blue earned a 6-1 victory on the strength of a five-run offensive explosion in the top of the sixth inning.

Eduardo Torrealba started things with a single on a bunted grounder. Pablo Olivares walked to put Torrealba on second. Steven Sensley singled to left field, scoring Torrealba and moving Olivares to second. But with Dermis Garcia at bat, he then stole third and Sensley stole second. Garcia struck out, but Andres Chaparro singled to center field to score Olivares. Sensley rounded the corner and headed home as well, but he was tagged at the plate for the second out as Chaparro moved to second base.

Danienger Perez singled to right field to score Chaparro and then stole second. Eric Wagaman earned a walk, and Andy Diaz singled to deep right field to scored Perez. Wagaman moved to third during the throw down attempt. Victor Rey singled to left field to bring Wagaman across home plate, but a pop fly during the next at bat ended the run with the Yankees up 5-0.

Pulaski added another run in the top of the seventh. Sensley doubled to right field, and then moved to third when a throwing error allowed Garcia to reach first. A grounder by Chaparro put Sensley across home plate.

The Pirates used a walk, a stolen base and a single to put Edison Lantigua across the plate for their lone run of the game.

Sensley, Torrealba and Rey recorded 2 hits each in the win. Gilmael Troya got the pitching win after 6.2 innings of work that allowed 1 hit, 1 unearned run and 2 walks while striking out 7 batters. The win moved his record to 2-1.

Saturday was another win for Pulaski, this time by the score of 5-3.

The Yankees recorded 8 hits and 1 error, while Bristol had 5 hits and 3 errors.

Frederick Cuevas had 2 hits, had an RBI and a walk and scored a run for Pulaski, which scored one in the fifth, one in the sixth and 3 in the top of the ninth inning to earn the win.

Bristol took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh after scoring 2 runs off of a home run by Paul Brands.

Wellington Caceres took the pitching win after going 3.1 innings on the mound. He gave up 2 hits, 2 runs (1 earned) and 1 walk while striking out 5 batters. Kaleb Out earned the save after facing 2 batters and striking out 2.

Sunday it looked like the Yankees would storm back from a 4-1 deficit to earn the win, but a four-run eighth inning by the Pirates ended that hope in an 8-4 loss.

The Yankees had 8 hits and 1 error in the loss. Olivares, Garcia and Wagaman recorded 2 hits each. Leobaldo Cabrera and Torrealba had one hit each.

Juan Jimenez took the mound loss for Pulaski, giving up 3 hits, 4 earned runs and a walk while striking out1 batter in 2/3 of an inning.

The two teams were scheduled for a fourth game Monday night in Bristol before a leaguewide day off for the players.

After Sunday, the Yankees still held the best record in the league with 13 wins and 5 losses. They led the Appalachian League East Division by one game over Bluefield, which is 12-6. Danville is 9-9, Princeton is 6-12 and Burlington is 5-12.

In the West Division, Greenville leads the way with a 12-5 record. Elizabethton is 12-6, Johnson City is 8-10, Kingsport is 6-10 and Bristol is 5-13.

The Yankees return to the friendly confines of historic Calfee Park Wednesday to begin a three-game series with Kingsport. First pitch is 7 p.m.

Written by: Editor on July 11, 2017.

