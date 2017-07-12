Yankees take Bristol series with 4-3 win

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

The Pulaski Yankees will be back in the friendly confines of Historic Calfee Park tonight to begin a three game home series with the Kingsport Mets.

The Yankees return to their home venue with a league leading record of 14 wins and 5 losses.

The Bluefield Blue Jays are in second place in the Appalachian League East Division with a record of 13-6, one game behind the Yankees.

The Danville Braves are sitting at 10-9 in third place. The Princeton Rays hold fourth place with a record of 6-13. The Burlington Royals are in last place with a record of 5-13.

In the West Division the Elizabethton Twins lead the way with a record of 13-6. The Greeneville Astros are in second at 12-6. The Johnson City Cardinals are in third with a record of 8-11. The Kingsport Mets are in fourth at 7-10 and the Bristol Pirates are in last place with a record of 5-14.

The Yankees are also returning home with recognition for one of their pitchers. Gilmael Troya was selected as the Appalachian League Pitcher of the Week. He currently holds a record of 1-0 on the mound, a 0.00 ERA and has 9 strikeouts in 6 innings pitched. He has only allowed 1 hit, 2 walks and 1 unearned run during that time.

Pulaski finished off their series with Bristol Monday with a 4-3 win to take the series 3 games to 1.

Six Yankees combined for 9 hits in the contest. Eric Wagaman led the way with 3 hits, 1 run scored and an RBI. Steven Sensley had 2 hits and an RBI.

Pablo Olivares had a hit and a run scored. Frederick Cuevas had one hit. Dermis Garcia had a hit and a run scored. Yelson Corredera had one hit and a run.

Daniel Ramos got the start on the mound for Pulaski. He went 5 innings giving up 3 hits, 2 earned runs and 4 walks while striking out 6 batters.

Mark Seyler took the mound for the next 2 innings giving up 1 hit and 1 run while striking out 3 batters.

Matthew Wivinis earned the win in the final 2 innings. He gave up just 2 hits.

The Yankees led 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Pirates were able to use a walk, a double, a sacrifice bunt, a single and another walk to plate two runs.

Bristol added another run in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game at 3-3.

The Yankees retook the lead for good in the top of the ninth inning.

Wagaman started the inning off with a double. Andres Chaparro moved him to third with a sacrifice bunt. Victor Rey struck out swinging, but with Eduardo Torrealba batting Wagaman scored on a balk.

The Pirates tried to put together a two out rally in the bottom of the ninth, but it was too little too late and the Yankees celebrated the 4-3 victory.

The home stand starting tonight will feature Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles night on Thursday. The players will wear specialty jerseys, a visit from the Turtles and half price pizza.

First pitch each night is set for 7:00 p.m. Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

