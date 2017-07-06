Yankees Fall to Danville 9-3

By COTHRAN TOGNA

PULASKI YANKEES

The Danville Braves topped the Pulaski Yankees by a 9-3 score on Wednesday night at Calfee Park.

Yankees starter Daniel Ramos had a difficult time trying to move through the Braves lineup.

Danville jumped to a 2-0 advantage in the top of the first. Isranel Wilson led off the game with a solo homerun over the right field wall to give the Braves a 1-0 lead. With two outs Drew Lugbauer walked. Hagen Owenby doubled high off the right field wall to score Lugbauer from first to give the Braves a two run edge.

The Yankees had a chance to tie the score in the bottom of the first. Pablo Olivares singled up the middle to begin the inning. Leobaldo Cabrera followed with a base hit into centerfield but the throw from Wilson back into the infield sailed to the backstop and allowed both runners to move into scoring position.

The Yankees were unable to capitalize as Braves starter Bruce Zimmerman kept the pinstripers off the scoreboard. He stuck out Steven Sensley and Dermis Garcia then got Eric Wagaman to ground out to third to end the inning.

Jaret Hellinger took over in the second inning for Zimmerman. Hellinger kept the Yankees offense quiet, pitching five shutout innings in route to picking up his first win of the season.

The Braves extended their lead in the top of the fourth. Leudys Baez belted a 2-2 pitch over the right field wall for a solo homerun to make the score 3-0. Raysheandall Michel sent a base hit back up the middle. With one out Michel stole second base to move into scoring position. Garrison Schwartz sent a double into left centerfield to score Michel and give the Braves a 4-0 lead.

Derian Cruz continued the Braves rally with a ringing double off the right field wall to score Schwartz to make the score 5-0. Cruz’s two bagger ended Ramos’s night.

In 3.2 innings of work Ramos surrendered five earned runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out three. He was tagged with the loss to drop his record to 0-1.

Simon De La Rosa took over and tried to stop the Braves rally. With Nick Shumpert at the plate he threw a wild pitch that allowed Cruz to move to third. Later in the at bat another wild pitch allowed Cruz to score which made it 6-0.

Mark Seyler took over on the mound in the top of the fifth but was unable to slow down the Braves offense. Griffin Benson stepped to the plate with one out and the bases full. He cleared the bases with a double into the left centerfield gap to give the Bravos the 9-0 lead.

Yankees reliever Jose Pujols kept the Braves in check in the seventh, eighth and ninth. He pitched three scoreless innings and gave up only one hit while striking out five Braves hitters.

Pulaski got on the board in the bottom of the eighth. With no outs Cabrera smoked a double into leftfield that allowed Olivares to score for the Yankees first run. Sensley then smashed a two run homer over the right centerfield wall to make the score 9-3.

The Yankees tried to rally in the bottom of the ninth off of Braves reliever John Curtis. With one out Corredera and Olivares reached base on back to back walks. A wild pitch allowed them to move into scoring position for Cabrera. Cabrera hit a rocket back up the middle that was snagged by the shortstop Cruz. Cruz beat Olivares back to the bag at second for an unassisted double play to end the ballgame.

The Yankees will face the Braves in the rubber match of the three game series on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Written by: Editor on July 6, 2017.

