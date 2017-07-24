Working more traditional jobs for his first 65 years, R.L. Thomas has enjoyed the road less traveled for the past 8 years

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

“Tommy’s interest in art is keeping him from his studies.”

That comment and similar remarks from teachers were penned on R.L. Thomas’ report cards throughout grade school.

But Tommy – one of several nicknames he’s been given over the years – had no intention of giving up on art. He even decorated display windows with seasonal motifs at his grandmother’s dress store in downtown Pulaski.

His parents, Pete and Betty, met at Bunn’s Sweet Shoppe beside the now historic Pulaski Theatre.

His maternal grandparents, Guy and Ruth Whitaker, raised Thomas after he lost his parents in 1944 when he was only 18 months old. His father, a pilot in the Pacific, died as a passenger in a South Carolina plane crash on his way home for a funeral. Thomas says this loss resulted in his mother, Betty Marie, having a “nervous breakdown” and being placed in a sanitarium.

So, Thomas spent time between his Pulaski and Bland County grandparents. The Whitakers owned a grocery store and Morris Fashions in Pulaski. His paternal grandparents owned a farm in Bland. His early life between bucolic Bland and what was then bustling Pulaski fed his creative imagination.

But by the time he reached his mid-20s, his artistic dream was fading with the reality of needing to feed his family. He worked as an illustrator at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, opened an advertising agency, and was a real estate agent until retirement. After all of that, he returned to his dream.

Eight years ago, at the age of 65, he and his wife, Linda, took a watercolor class taught by Harriet Anderson.

“I’d had to quit painting for so many years to make a living, but when I picked up that brush and started painting with watercolor, all of these memories came flooding back,” an inspired Thomas explains.

From that point forward, painting became a constant in his life, and a busy but organized studio in his Pulaski home speaks to his inspiration. His artist sanctuary contains books filled with thousands of his sketches, along with in-progress paintings of crows, seagulls and a rustic front porch with two chairs.

He’s been working on the front porch painting for two years, using a chair from a friend as his model. He says it reminds him so much of the Thomas farm in Bland, that finishing it has become a challenge. Other paintings include such local staples as the Chicken Bus and red train caboose, as well as numerous pastoral scenes of houses and landscapes around Pulaski County. Other paintings capture seascape scenes off the coast of North Carolina and other places the couple have visited.

Thomas typically finishes between 50 and 60 paintings a year, although he says he’s slowing down now as he strives for greater and greater quality. Plus, he’s started working with acrylics that he says gives him more control, but also takes more time.

“I really love the feel, touch, control and even the sound of the brush touching the canvas [with acrylics]. One of the biggest things is that you can paint over, change color, brush work, glaze over and, if nothing else works, you can gesso over the whole thing and begin again.”

He adds, “I fail a lot. I make big changes on some, little changes on others, and some just go to the [paper shredder].”

It’s important for him to share this since he believes many people think there is some clandestine painting knowledge that can be taught. “There’s no secret to painting. It’s hard work.”

His pieces all begin as sketches. For the last nine years, before acrylics, watercolor was his primary medium. He also works with graphite pencils.

Very much an artist’s artist, he adheres to the tradition of moons and the golden mean.

“Most of my paintings will have the moon in it, and the moon is pretty important to me, and it’s been important to artists throughout the centuries,” he says, and notes the nightly orb’s significance for Renaissance painters from Paul Gauguin to Andrew Wythe. Wythe is one of his favorite painters.

Thomas sometimes uses the moon to create a focal point for the observer. This space is present in all of his paintings, whether a moon or another subject.

“There is a secret to why I do that. It’s a resting place for the eye based on the golden mean used by master painters like J.M.W. Turner and John Singer Sargent. You divide things up into thirds, and if you mathematically divide off some of my paintings, you’ll find that I use that.”

He says “foregrounds, middle grounds, backgrounds, picture planes, color – all the different things come into play. Warm against cool, cool against warm, complimentary colors – all of these things have to be taken into consideration. The darkest dark and the lightest light is the major point of entrance.”

His knowledge comes from both putting brush to canvas and his continuing education. He’s currently taking a class on drawing. His formal art education began at the Richmond Professional Institute, now Virginia Commonwealth University.

“My grandparents hated the idea that I wanted to be an artist, but more than anything in the world, I wanted to be an artist,” Thomas says.

At his grandparents’ unending behest, he left RPI after three years and went to Virginia Tech to study architecture. “I absolutely hated it.”

Thomas has averaged one to two exhibits a year since his first exhibit at Radford’s Glencoe Museum in 2010. On Thursday, he returned for his second show, along with photographer Nancy Kent. He sold many paintings from his recent exhibit at Pulaski’s Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley. And he dreams of exhibits in other museums he admires.

His favorite contemporary artist is Mary Whyte, a Charleston, S.C., painter whose work he “stumbled upon” in a Greenville, S.C., museum. He calls her the “finest watercolor artist,” and compares her portraiture to Raphael’s. “He was the best of the best at that time, and she’s the best of the best today.”

Thomas’ own effort to always best his last painting is part of what drives him as an artist. Of course, living his dream is a primary motivator, returning to art after surviving his grandparents’ disapproval and jobs that allowed for creative juices to flow, but not the ability to paint full-time.

He says, “I just fought the system until I made it.”

Written by: Editor on July 24, 2017.

