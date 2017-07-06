Workers comp approved for firefighters

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County’s volunteer firefighters will continue to receive workers compensation.

During a regularly scheduled meeting last week, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors voted to pass the resolution which designates volunteers as employees in order to provide the insurance. The item was one of six items of consent on the board’s agenda. The board usually approves all consent items with one vote, although supervisors may pull any item for further discussion before the vote.

