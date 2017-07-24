Willie Deane Asper Nester

Willie Deane Asper Nester, 85, of Pulaski, Va., died Thursday, July 20, 2017, in Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tenn.

She was born May 28, 1932, in Pulaski, the daughter of the late Mary S. and Fred J. Asper. She was a member of the Anderson Memorial Presbyterian Church, and worked as an administrative assistant for several local businesses, including Agency on Aging.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kemel R. Nester. She and her husband traveled extensively, visiting all 50 states, and spent many winters in Florida. She cherished and enjoyed sharing her many collections of memorabilia from her travels.

Mrs. Nester is survived by her guardians, Mary and Layne Burcham; and cousins Bill Swain, Lucille Wade, Diane Hill and Robert Swain, all of Virginia, and Helen Swain of Florida.

A graveside funeral service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. Visiting will be 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Seagle Funeral Home. Flowers are appreciated, but for those who wish, they may make memorial contributions in her memory to Agency On Aging.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com .

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

July 24, 2017

