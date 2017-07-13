Walter ‘Wally’ Ira McGrady IV

Walter “Wally” Ira McGrady IV, 34, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2017.

Wally was born July 2, 1983, in Radford, Va., and was a lifetime resident of Draper, Va. Wally graduated from Pulaski County High School in 2001, where he loved playing football for the Cougars. He married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Meredith, in 2004.

Wally exuded life and made the lives of others better just by existing. He was best known as the voice of Calfee Park, spreading smiles throughout the stands nightly as he rooted for the team. Calfee Park has never met as dedicated and fun-loving a supporter, a true Pulaski fanatic. Our wooly-faced warrior could always be caught entertaining fans with some good-natured heckling of the visiting team. He was a child magnet, loving to put a smile on each of their faces and a baseball in each of their hands. When he wasn’t cheering at Calfee, he would throw his tenacious support to Florida State University and the Washington Redskins. He and Meredith enjoyed traveling, especially to baseball and football games. Around town, Wally never met a stranger, and was known and loved by so many.

Wally is survived by his wife, Meredith McGrady, parents Walter “Mack” and Deborah McGrady, and sister Ashley McGrady, all of Draper; grandparents, Walter and Ruby McGrady of Pulaski, Va.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Betty Hancock of Draper.

A private family service will be held Saturday, July 15, with Stevens Funeral Home handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Pulaski County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1046, Dublin VA 24084.

