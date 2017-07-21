Wakeboarding demonstration scheduled for Claytor Lake

Professional wakeboarder Jeff McKee and the Nautique Team will provide a free demonstration 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at DeHaven Park on Claytor Lake.

McKee and the Nautique Team will be performing their aquatic acrobatics as the finale to the Boy Scouts’ Claytor Lake Aquatics Base (CLAB) summer camp season.

McKee is noted as one of most stylish wakeboard riders the sport has ever seen, according to Wakeboarding magazine. With clever antics and everlasting comedic relief, McKee is a favorite personality in wakeboarding because he embodies the motto, “Do what you love. Love what you do.”

The Nautique Team is scheduled to arrive at DeHaven Park at 9 a.m. to launch the Super Air Nautique G23. The team will cruise to the CLAB cove where McKee will demonstrate his wakeboarding talent from 10 a.m. to noon for the Boy Scouts, and then 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. for the public.

