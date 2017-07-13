Volvo aims to boost sales with new center, products

You only get one chance to make a first impression, so Volvo Trucks North America hopes its new customer center in Dublin and two new truck lines will leave a lasting impression on customers.

The ribbon was cut Tuesday afternoon to officially open a 36,000-square-foot Volvo Trucks Customer Center, which includes a central “theater-in-the-round.” The theater can seat 290 people or provide a 360-degree view of any Volvo product showcased on its 82-foot turntable floor.

The custom-designed center is part of a $38.1 million investment at the Dublin facility. Plant upgrades to improve safety, quality and efficiency of manufacturing also were part of the investment.

