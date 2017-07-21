Va. students have chance at cyber security scholarships

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A new partnership is enabling Virginia students 16 and older to test their aptitude for cyber security training and possibly earn scholarships for career training.

The commonwealth has entered into a partnership with SANS Institute to launch the free online skills program, CyberStart, enabling interested students enrolled in high school, community college and college to learn basic cyber security skills and test their proficiency in pursuing a career in the field.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe touted the partnership as a chance for Virginia students to explore the field of cyber security and test their skills at no cost to them.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 21, 2017.

Comments

comments