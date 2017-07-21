Town can’t ban alcohol, cigarettes

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski’s hopes of banning cigarettes and alcohol in town parks hit a snag this week, although more vigilance by the town and police may serve as an alternative solution.

Two ordinance proposals that would have banned all alcoholic beverages and cigarettes in parks were drawn up by David Quesenberry, clerk to council, and presented in the agenda packet for Tuesday’s work session. But additional research revealed that state law would not permit bans on outdoor use of alcohol and cigarettes.

As a strict Dillon’s Rule state, Virginia disallows local governments setting up ordinances not already established as permissible by state law. The state already bans indoor smoking everywhere from government facilities to restaurants.

