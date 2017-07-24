Thursday Night Bass Masters growing

By DAVID GRAVELY

Each week, a number of fishing tournaments take place on Claytor Lake, and one of them not only had a good number of boats this week, but also saw some younger fishermen getting in on the action.

The Thursday Night Bass Masters weekly tournament, which starts out of the Rock House Marina, had 23 boats in their tournament this week. First place honors went to the father and son team of Tony and Parker Huff. Seven year old Parker also caught the big largemouth, with tipped the scales at 2 pounds, 11 ounces, and was all smiles as he pocketed the $360.

Second place went to James and Webb Phibbs who brought in 4 pounds, 9 ounces. They also caught the big smallmouth of the night, which weighed in at 1 pound, 3 ounces and brought their winnings to $165.

Third place and $70 went to the team of Kody Hill and Josh Lambert for their 4 pound limit.

Not to be left out, Cody and Jimmy Rorrer also brought in a 1 pound, 11 ounce largemouth.

The tournaments are held every Thursday night from 6-10 p.m. with an entry fee of $30 and $5 for launch. Registration is from 4:45 till 5:50pm. Payback is 100% by season end, and they have 9 weekly tournaments left and the year end tournament in October. You must fish 5 weeks to qualify for the final.

Follow the tournaments on Facebook at Thursday Night Bass Masters for more info and updates weekly.

Written by: Editor on July 24, 2017.

