Thomas Larry Cox Sr.

Thomas Larry Cox Sr., affectionately known as T.L.C., found his eternal peace on Thursday, July 20, 2017, at his home.

Born to Lonnie and Blanche Cox in 1947, T.L.C. was preceded in death by his brother, Lonnie Jr., and sister Dawn Collins. For 51 years, Larry shared his life and love with his beloved wife Phyllis. She will be left to cherish a lifetime worth of memories with their daughter, Loria Ramano (husband Alex) and their son Tommy (wife Lorie). T.L.C. also cherished his beautiful granddaughters, Tori Cox, Taylor Cox and Gracie Ramano. Two great-grandchildren, Aila and Elias Cox, also survive. Lastly, T.L.C. leaves behind his best friend and brother, Peyton Duncan (wife Jane).

Larry retired from Volvo, where he often introduced himself as “the world’s finest looking man.” He was famous for his serenades over the intercom, and playing practical jokes on his co-workers. Outside of work, he and Phyllis could be found supporting the Pulaski Cougars, camping at the beach or just riding the backroads on Sunday afternoons. Life will not be the same without this loved husband, dad, grandpa and friend. Although the last few years have been difficult, there were many moments of laughter, joy and, most of all, love.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. today (Sunday) at Seagle Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on July 24, 2017.

