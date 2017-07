There’s a new sheriff in town

Courtesy photos

Pulaski County has its first new sheriff in 20 years. Mike Worrell (below), accompanied by his wife Wendy, is sworn into office by Circuit Court Clerk Maetta Crewe in the circuit courtroom. During the ceremony, long-time Sheriff Jim Davis (below right) presented a sheriff’s badge to Worrell, who was second in command after the recent retirement of Major Mike Alderman. Davis and Worrell then posed for a photograph with their staff.

