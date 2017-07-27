The Jamtastics, The Traditions bring local flavor to J&R

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Two local bands will bring their distinctive and rich bluesy tones to the third annual Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast Friday evening.

The Jamtastics return for a second year at the day-long event, performing at 4 p.m. in Jackson Park. And, for the first time ever at Pulaski’s annual celebration of sultry jazz and delicious ribs, The Traditions will share their rich musical background starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Traditions formed in 2010 with brothers James and Isiah McClanahan, along with cousin Jerome Conner and lifelong friend Roscoe Young. Their love of music had been passed down through several generations, and the band became known for its jazzy performances of Motown and classic rhythm and blues.

The band has performed at events in both North Carolina and Virginia, in such local venues as Jackson Park and the historic Pulaski Theatre as well as Relay for Life events in Dublin.

“At the end of a long work week these band members take pleasure in their music as they bring you a fun, eventful show,” says band spokesperson Lotoshia Newman.

The Jamtastics have performed at Relay for Life events in Pulaski and Roanoke, as well as Virginia Tech Summer for the Arts Festival, Pulaski’s classic car shows and various other venues. Three of the members hail from the New River Valley, and the other two are originally from Alexandria and New Haven, Conn.

“We are so excited to be asked to return, and hope we will continue to be invited,” says Janet Longerbeam, the band’s saxophonist and spokesperson. “Our first experience was amazing. The crowd was pumped, energetic and very receptive. We were a somewhat new group our first appearance, but this time we are tighter, have more material and have more fans coming.”

The band’s motto is “True to the Grove,” and that’s how they view their jazz.

“We strive to not only convey musical artistry in our covers and originals, but hope to give audience members a unique and unforgettable experience. Being NRV based, we hope to give – musically and passionately – back to our community by creating a fun, enjoyable live music experience with a Jamtastic flavor,” Longerbeam explains.

The band will be covering such music legends as Grover Washington Jr., Marcus Miller, Marvin Gaye, Al Jareau, Anita Baker, Earth, Wind & Fire and many more.

“Jazz is at the foundation of everything we do,” Longerbeam maintains. “Jazz was the birthplace of expression, soul and musical artistry in improvisation, and most of our songs have strong roots in jazz and rhythm and blues.”

Along with Longerbeam on sax, the band features Milton Eddie, guitar; Tony Conner, vocals; Rick Hendricks, bass guitar; and Dean Matthews, drums.

Other musical performances at the daylong extravaganza will be by The Billy Crawford Band, J. Plunky Branch & Oneness and a musical revue by Adaire Theatre’s cast of “Come Fly With Me.”

The Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast runs 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in downtown Pulaski. Three rib vendors will serve up thousands of pounds of ribs – they served 4,200 pounds a year ago! – and there’s a beer garden with plenty of suds for the day. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs for a day in the park with 5,000 of their closest friends.

The Jazz & Ribfeast is sponsored by the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, The Southwest Times, Town of Pulaski, Greater Pulaski Alliance, Virginia Eagle Distributing, Rotary Club of Pulaski and Gardner’s Pawn.

Written by: Editor on July 27, 2017.

Comments

comments