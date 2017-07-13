Test-drives net cash for PCHS athletics

Pulaski County High School’s athletics department raised more than $3,000 during a recent Drive 4 UR School fundraiser sponsored by Motor Mile Ford.

More than 150 Pulaski County-area residents came out to the high school during the event to help raise the funds by test-driving a Ford vehicle. Ford Motor Company donates $20 for each test drive.

“With all the cutbacks in school budgets, finding creative ways to fund raise is imperative,” says Scott Vest, PCHS athletic director. “The money from Ford will make a difference to our students, and it says a lot about who they are as a company. The money raised will really help the department.”

Curtis Turner, Motor Mile Ford sales manager, says, “I am more than thrilled that so many people from the local community turned out to support Pulaski County High School, and I’ve never been more proud to be a Ford dealer. Participants had the chance to take a fun, casual drive in one of our vehicles, while lending the students and community a much-needed helping hand.”

To date, Ford dealerships nationwide have helped raise more than $35 million for local schools and non-profits through Drive 4 UR School and Drive 4 UR Community programs.

