Terry William Bratton

Terry William Bratton, 60, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Thursday, July 13, 2017, at his home.

Born Nov. 17, 1956, in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Willard Simpkins and Bonnie Bratton Simpkins. His brother, Johnny “BO” Bratton, also preceded him in death.

He is survived by children Scottie William Bratton, Allen Wayne (Elizabeth) Bratton and Stacy Bratton (Michael) Rickett, all of Texas, and Nicole Bratton of Pulaski; grandchildren Liam Bratton, Kaylee and Ethan Bratton, Mackenzie, Alayna and Ely Bratton, and Kaitlyn and Brynlee Rickett; and sisters Teresa and Toby Sutherland of Dublin, Va., Sharlene Goins of Wytheville, Va., and Gina Hancock and Dan Sacconi of Ohio.

Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, with Pastor Kelly Howlett officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on July 24, 2017.

Comments

comments