Terry Lynn Sigmon

Terry Lynn Sigmon, 60, passed away Friday, July 7, 2017, at her home in Pulaski, Va.

She worked for Fairview Homes in the dietary department. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Beulah Lawson Greene.

Survivors include her husband of 36½ years, Barry G. Sigmon; son Barry G. Sigmon Jr. of Radford, Va.; and sisters Jacquelin Greene of Princeton, W.Va., Mitzi Gail Thompson of Grand Blanc, Mich., and Barbara Hope Greene of Mt. Airy, N.C.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. today (Tuesday) at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services begin at 7 p.m., with Rev. Neil Wood and Matthew Wood officiating. Interment will be private at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Christiansburg, Va.

The Sigmon family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

Written by: Editor on July 11, 2017.

