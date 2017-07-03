Tables turned on alleged false report

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Two Pulaski residents are charged with knowingly making a false report to police after an investigation found that one of them allegedly assaulted a man they accused of brandishing a firearm.

Daniel Wayne Bowden and April Meschelle Dunbar, both 43, were arrested and released on their own recognizance after being charged, Virginia State Police First Sgt. Mike Honaker said. Bowden also is charged with assault.

