Superintendent defends middle school architect

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

No one wants to pay more for something than they need to, especially when taxpayer money is involved. As Pulaski County considers a $45.7 million bid for its proposed consolidated middle school, the reputation and construction cost history of the architectural firm has, understandably, come under a fiscal microscope.

That’s why the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors looked to similar projects for comparison, and found a nearby example in Henry County that raised questions.

But the superintendent of Henry County’s public schools says several factors played into the Meadow View Elementary School project coming in over budget.

His defense of the architectural firm RRMM comes after a June 30 Pulaski County Board of Supervisors work session on the proposed new county middle school. At that meeting, chair Andy McCready told representatives of RRMM, the architectural firm responsible for the new middle school design and site plan, that he heard their projection for the new Henry County elementary school came in $4 million over budget.

Ben Motley, RRMM’s lead architect on the project, explained that the atypical overage was partially due to only getting one bid for the site work. However, he said the work was subsequently rebid with some modifications, and the firm was able to lower the overage by $2 million.

“The costs increased as a result of the site work and increased construction costs that went up after originally estimates were discussed,” says Dr. Jared Cotton, Henry County superintendent.

“Initially, we estimated the cost to be between $20 million and $22 million for the new school, based on the anticipated size. Of course, after the original estimates, both the school board and board of supervisors wanted us to add a full-sized gym and a canopy for the bus loop as alternates, which also added to the overall cost.”

According to Cotton, RRMM was as surprised as the school system by the increased cost and “did everything they could to help us revisit the parameters of the project and rebid the project. The cost was not in line with similar projects that had been completed recently, and seemed to be attributed to the site work and increased construction costs that changed without warning.”

Cotton says Motley “has been extremely transparent and has communicated effectively throughout the process. He has also met with our school board and the board of supervisors to update board members on the project. He was very clear that original cost estimates were indeed ‘estimates’ based on current construction costs. We have not encountered any other issues or concerns. Overall, I have been very pleased with the project.”

He says Henry County also looked at parts of the project that could be completed separately to decrease overall cost. “I would say that RRMM and Gay and Neal worked with us diligently to address the concern.”

Gay and Neal, a landscape, architecture, surveying and civil engineering firm based in Christiansburg, partners with RRMM on many projects, including both Meadow View and the proposed Pulaski County middle school.

The final cost of the Henry County project is unknown since the school is still under construction, but Cotton says the school system worked with the county to secure two loans totaling $20 million to put toward the project. “We are making plans to address the estimated additional cost of $2 million to $4 million, once that final cost is determined.”

Cotton points out that this wasn’t the first time Henry County had worked with RRMM, explaining that “I have been more than satisfied with our partnership on this project, as well as others.”

As for any upcoming projects, “I would say we would be 100 percent happy to work with RRMM and/or Gay and Neal without reservation. We have worked with RRMM on several projects over the past several years, and we have had great success. We would definitely work with both groups in the future.”

Cotton believes rumors about who was to blame for the overage started after the Martinsville Bulletin did an Aug. 16 story entitled “Additional funds needed for Meadow View Elementary work.”

He claims the county or school system never said they were unhappy with RRMM or Gay and Neal.

During the June 30 meeting of the Pulaski County supervisors, McCready also asked Motley if RRMM had done any traffic work before. Motley explained that Gay and Neal takes care of that side of the project.

Cotton says he “feels good” with their traffic proposal for Meadow View. “I know that Gay and Neal has been collaborating with VDOT and the county to develop a safe, workable plan.”

Pulaski County’s supervisors hired their own architect to review RRMM’s design, and are in the process of hiring an engineering firm to look at Gay and Neal’s traffic study.

McCready said supervisors will make a decision about how to fund the middle school project at their July 24 board meeting. They could fund it outright or decide to put it on a bond referendum for November. They also have an option to not fund it at all.

Written by: Editor on July 17, 2017.

Comments

comments