Summer blood supply still critically low

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Despite a 30 percent increase in blood donations following an early July emergency appeal, American Red Cross says blood products are still being delivered to hospitals as fast as donations are coming in.

“The blood supply is like a cell phone battery, it constantly needs recharging,” said Bernadette Jay of the Mid-Atlantic and Appalachian Blood Services regions.

She added, “We sincerely appreciate those who have responded to the call to help save lives, and encourage those who haven’t to consider rolling up a sleeve and give the gift of life. It only takes about an hour, but can mean a lifetime for patients.”

Pulaski County residents have an opportunity to donate noon to 6 p.m. Monday at the Dublin Lions Club building, 1036 Bagging Plant Road in Dublin.

Bernadette said about 61,000 fewer blood donations than needed were given in May and June. This prompted an emergency plea for donations earlier this month.

Written by: Editor on July 27, 2017.

