Social media threat leads to conviction

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man learned Wednesday that posting a threat on social media has consequences, and in his case, it’s a felony conviction.

James Alvis Burton Jr., who will be 27 years old Friday, entered an Alford plea in Pulaski County Circuit Court Wednesday to one count of threatening local law enforcement. The plea means he maintains his innocence, but was not willing to risk a jury finding him guilty and setting his punishment.

Under the agreement, Burton was sentenced to two years in prison, with all but two months suspended. He already has served his sentence, so he was to be placed on two years of supervised probation upon release from custody Wednesday.

Written by: Editor on July 20, 2017.

