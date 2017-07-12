Sentence suspended in teen stabbing

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski man received a suspended sentence Monday after pleading no contest to wounding a teenager during a January altercation.

According to court records, Jeremy David Lambert, 48, was convicted of unlawful wounding, and received a 5-year suspended sentence. He was placed on two years of supervised probation.

Lambert was initially charged with aggravated malicious wounding, but a general district court judge reduced the charge to unlawful wounding during a preliminary hearing.

According to police, Lambert stabbed an 18-year-old teen during a Jan. 15 fight prompted by a disagreement between the wounded juvenile and Stone’s son. The disagreement occurred earlier that day.

Written by: Editor on July 12, 2017.

Comments

comments