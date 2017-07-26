School decision now in hands of voters

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

After years of discussion about building a consolidated middle school to replace the two outdated ones in Dublin and Pulaski, the decision is now in the hands of Pulaski County voters who will cast their ballots in a November bond referendum.

The board of supervisors voted 5-0 Monday night to let voters decide on seeking $47 million in bonds to build a new county middle school. The county will weigh bond options over the next few weeks to determine how much the bond will raise property taxes.

Two hours before the start of the supervisors’ Monday meeting, the school board held a work session in which it amended its resolution requesting $45.7 million to fund a new middle school to $47 million. The original projection was set by RRMM Architects in its proposal for a new middle school following several months of planning.

Supervisor chair Andy McCready said he and other supervisors had been in contact with school board chair Tim Hurst to explain their concerns with “ancillary costs” related to road work, the sewer and a bond issuance cost between $500,000 and $600,000. Since supervisors could not legally change the resolution, the school board was asked to make the amendment.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers said the school board remains confident in RRMM’s work, and “felt that there were more things in common” than different in independent reviews of the building and site plans. But he said Ben Motley, RRMM’s lead architect on the middle school project, thought $1.3 million more would add an extra cushion to the project.

McCready thanked school board members for “working together with the board of supervisors to fix this. Some people think we don’t work together. You’d be surprised, sometimes we do work together.”

Supervisors Dean Pratt, Charles Bopp, Ranny O’Dell and Joe Guthrie all said they supported the resolution.

Bopp told the packed board room that he “was in favor of the resolution to let voters decide about the new school. I think what we need to do is lay all of our cards on the table to let all citizens know just what this is going to cost.”

Guthrie asked for the board to fund the project outright, with the advantage of removing uncertainty and the possibility that the project could become more expensive with the passage of time.

Ashley Hale, speaking for Pulaski County Citizens for Education, which has more than 1,500 followers on social media, also asked for outright funding.

“If you place the referendum on the ballot and, for some reason, it does not pass, the need for a new middle school will not go away. The need for the tax increase will not go away. The only thing that will change is that the cost to build this school will continue to rise at a later date.”

Jeff Phillips asked supervisors to act as “leaders” in their decision. “I could easily say let’s do a referendum. I don’t get no mud on my feet or dirt on my hands. I’m not at risk. I’m asking you to be at risk and do the right thing.”

Saying people would be voting in the referendum who didn’t have any “skin in the game,” Hazel Wines asked the board of supervisors “to fully fund it now.”

Debbie Bauer made the same request, adding, “Let’s not have negative publicity for Pulaski anymore.”

The sentiment was echoed by several other speakers, including Kim Caldwell, who voiced her concern about what would happen if the bond referendum failed. “The problem doesn’t go away. It’s still there.”

McCready responded, “I certainly thought that far ahead, and I think the other board members have.”

“We will clearly work as hard as we can to get it passed,” Caldwell said.

“You’re going to have to,” McCready told her.

Donna Travis told the board she wished they would fund it rather than relying on a referendum to make the decision, but said she could tell a referendum was the direction they were headed.

“We’re going to work hard before November to let people know how much their taxes will go up” because “people don’t always realize what that means for a house that’s $50,000,” she concluded.

E.W. Harless asked supervisors to fund it directly, adding that, “I think it will pass, became I’m going to be out there in full force to try to get it passed.”

However, two county residents expressed concerns that taxes would climb too high if the project were approved. One man said the school board hadn’t worked to maintain the schools, and wanted to know how the county would pay for it. “Us old people have to pay for it. The younger generation spends and spends and spends.”

Walter Viers said although he understood the need for a new school, “what concerns me is how we will pay for it. I’m an old man now, and I don’t like the concept of ‘just build it’” in reference to what he believes is a generational mindset to build a new school regardless of the cost.

But Travis, who is 57 and spoke after Viers, told supervisors, “It’s not only young people and young parents that are interested in this. I really hang around with people my own age who live here in Pulaski County, and I can tell you that every one of them wants this to happen.”

At the end of citizen comments, Guthrie stepped up to take the blame for any perception that the schools were not well-maintained.

“Folks, let’s not blame the need for replacing the school on folks who have been maintaining our schools. You cannot expect a maintenance worker to do anything other than maintenance work on a 65-year-old school, and it is a capital need and it is a capital project. Don’t blame the maintenance worker. I’ll go ahead and take the blame. I’ve been on the school board and board of supervisors for six years. If it hadn’t got done yet, it’s my fault. Blame me.”

Guthrie, who had asked the board to go ahead and fund it, told those gathered at the meeting, “I think it’s been made clear that if I were to make a motion for funding it tonight, that it would just add to my record of motions made without acceptance.”

McCready pointed to a decrease in county school enrollment, saying it was expected to be just over 4,000 in the coming school year. He also said Pulaski Middle School was not a candidate for renovation.

Pratt said a building maintenance plan was added to the current county budget, and the schools are county buildings. “I will make a promise to work to fund maintenance programs for schools.”

Written by: Editor on July 26, 2017.

