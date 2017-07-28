Route 21 yard sale under way

There are those who maintain you can never get enough of yard sales.

For those who agree, Virginia and North Carolina may just have come up with either 1) the yard sale of all yard sales that will change your mind after three days of junking, or 2) a long weekend of shopping paradise.

The fourth annual two-state, 100-mile-long road market along historic U.S. Route 21 from Wytheville to Harmony, N.C., is July 28-30.

Since its launch in 2014, the three-day shopping bonanza has proven an economic windfall for local residents and small businesses in the rural western regions of North Carolina and Virginia. The midsummer event features hundreds of yard sales, road markets and community festivals to close out July.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 28, 2017.

Comments

comments