Route 11 vans remain a sore topic

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

The Volkswagen van collection along the Route 11 corridor on Pulaski’s northeast side continues to be a sensitive subject.

During Pulaski’s regularly scheduled meeting this week, one town resident asked council if the town investigated Kevin Lindamood’s claim that all of the oil and brake fluid was drained out of the vans on his property.

“I challenge someone to go out and pull out a dipstick. I don’t believe it myself, but it’s just me,” John Jones told council Wednesday.

Written by: Editor on July 7, 2017.

