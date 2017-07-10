River signs are legacy of a lost life

By all accounts, Peter Wood was an “excellent” swimmer, but his skills were not enough to save him last August when his canoe flipped in rapids on the New River.

Now, Wood’s friends and wife, Brooke, have taken actions, in the form of warning signs they hope will ensure no one else has to suffer the tragic loss they suffered last summer.

“The sign project came about over lunch with friends a few weeks after the accident,” Brooke says. “After talking with others about their own turnovers in that same section of river, I wanted to do something to warn people. So, the signs do that.”

Almost a dozen “Warning-Danger” signs recently were installed at five locations, including public boat ramps between the I-81 bridge and Peppers Ferry Bridge. The signs inform river users of “dangerous rapids” near Peppers Ferry Bridge and encourage them to stay on the opposite side of the river, away from the rapids.

The signs, posted “in honor and memory of Peter Wood,” also include lifejacket logos to remind others not to make the same mistake Peter and Brooke made that fateful day.

Brooke says she and Peter had a passion for the outdoors and stayed active between spring and late fall hiking, camping and canoeing.

“We had taken that same 10-mile route – from I-81 bridge to Peppers Ferry Bridge – without incident,” she says. “It was an extremely hot day – I swear it felt like 95 – and we didn’t wear our life jackets. That was our first mistake.

“Our second mistake was taking the Class 1 rapids too far to the Montgomery County side as we neared the Peppers Ferry Bridge, but I didn’t know this until seasoned canoers and kayakers told me in the weeks and months to follow,” she says, pointing out the Pulaski County side is shallower. In the past, they had negotiated the area in the middle of the river.

“When we hit the first tier of the rapids, the canoe filled with water but stayed afloat. The same thing occurred on the second tier. The third time, the boat flipped,” she says.

Brooke swam to shore, but it took divers about two hours to find Peter. She says the member of New River Valley Rescue and Recovery who found him provided an explanation of what might have prevented Peter from making it safely to shore.

“At that location, the undercurrent is very swift and he could have certainly gotten trapped in it. On our first search, we discovered that it was very fast near the location he went in, and we had trouble diving,” the team member told her. “There are also some deep holes and rocks in that area that he could have got caught in. In most cases, people get caught in the currents and tend to struggle to swim.”

Brooke, a reporter with The Southwest Times, said the friends behind the sign project “prefer to work quietly behind the scenes with no credit. They’ve always been like that, but they did all of the legwork and I was just called upon to approve the design and helped them hang them along the river.”

Pulaski sign maker Roger Caudell made the signs, which were approved by Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries for installation.

“I can’t tell you how much I appreciate what they did for me. I’ll never forget their care or the example they set for me. I was moved to tears of appreciation,” Brooke says of those special friends. “So many people have shown me care and love during this past year. I’ve seen the best in so many people. Through them, I’ve seen God’s grace many times.”

As for Brooke, her goal is to speak to youth groups and others about the importance of boating safety, especially wearing life jackets.

“I want to do whatever I can to make sure this doesn’t happen again at that particular spot in the river,” she says. “The river changes so much, that could happen anywhere, and it does. But, for now, I see that as a hazardous section of river that I want to warn people about.”

Brooke and Pete, as she called him, would have celebrated their 18th anniversary this year. They met while she was pursuing a doctorate in Oklahoma. Although she completed her coursework and was working on her dissertation, she learned she wouldn’t be getting a teaching assistantship and “went back to what I had loved since I was a teenager.” She became editor of a daily newspaper in Hugo, Okla.

She married Peter two years after they met. Her father, a minister, conducted the ceremony in Hillsville.

Peter, who was 16 years her senior, was a native of Manchester, U.K., and trained in London as a painter and decorator. He had his own contracting business that offered painting, paperhanging and faux finishes.

Upon retirement, Peter cared for Brooke’s mother until she passed, then went back to work part-time at Lowes. She says his co-workers “all seem to have loved him. In fact, they’ve got a paint can on the paint desk with his photo.”

Brooke says anyone who knew Peter knew he loved the Beatles, England and America, and the Miami Dolphins.

“But, most importantly, he loved his son, grandson and me,” she says. “He was a very big-hearted person and loads of fun. Nothing in my life could have prepared me for this, but I feel so blessed to have had Pete in my life for as long as I did. He was definitely the love of my life.”

