Richard Maxwell King

Richard Maxwell King, 76, of Draper, Va., passed away Thursday, July 20, 2017, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, Va.

Born Sept. 4, 1940, in Marion, Va., he was the son of the late Pierce Rexford King and Nannie Mae Reeves King. He was also preceded in death by two sisters and five brothers.

He was retired from Volvo North American, Dublin, Va.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shelby Jean King of Draper; children Michelle (R.L.) Melton of Monroe, N.C., and Eric (Sandy) King of China Grove, N.C.; grandchildren Logan King, Noah King, Riley King, Andrew Melton and Nicholas Melton; brothers Rodney King of Bristol, Va., Jack King of Marion, and Donald King of Olive Hurst, Calif.; and sister Carol Wymer of Richlands, Va.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

