Reverend William Payne Shiflett, 91, of Radford, Va., passed away Monday, July 10, 2017.

Private interment will be held in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va., at a later date.

Rev. Shiflett is survived by his wife of 73 years, Margarette Weeks Shiflett, and daughter and son-in-law Sandra Sue and John D. Lowman Sr. Rev. Shiflett is also survived by his loving granddaughter, Christi Altizer (Kevin Conner); special grandson John D. Lowman Jr. (Beth); and grandson B. David Altizer, who he held close in his heart. “PawPaw” Shiflett is also survived by three great-grandchildren who he always looked forward to spending time with – Cameron and Isaac Altizer, and Elizabeth Ann Lowman.

William (Billy) Shiflett was predeceased by his parents, Rev. Charles and Minnie Viands Shiflett, and 11 siblings. He is survived by a brother Henry Shiflett of Martinsville. Va.

William (Bill) Shiflett was an Army veteran of World War II, serving in Europe. Prior to military service during the polio epidemic 1943-1944, Bill was among a handful of men who were unafraid to drive an ambulance to transport polio patients to follow-up care facilities. He did this willingly and lovingly without pay or accolade, his joy was for the Lord.

Reverend Shiflett was a graduate of Fruitland Baptist Bible College, and he pastored churches in both North Carolina and Virginia.

A special thank you to Bill’s caregiver, Peggy Waddell, who provided him with excellent personal care for the past five years.

The Shiflett family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

