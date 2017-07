Raymond ‘Ray’ Hugh McPeak

Raymond “Ray” Hugh McPeak, 65, of Pulaski, Va., died Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in the LewisGale Medical Center, Salem, Va.

A memorial service will be 5 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Max Creek Baptist Church, Pulaski, with the Rev. Mike Coleman officiating.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

