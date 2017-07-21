Raymond Hugh McPeak

Raymond Hugh McPeak, 65, of Pulaski, Va., left this earth on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in the LewisGale Medical Center, Salem, Va.

He was born June 24, 1952, in Pulaski County, Va., the son of Mable Hedge McPeak and the late Daniel Lee McPeak. He was also preceded in death by brothers George Daniel McPeak and Jimmy Irvin McPeak; paternal grandparents Elihugh and Bertha McPeak; and maternal grandparents Irvin and Doris Hedge.

Surviving are his mother, Mable Hedge McPeak of Hiwassee, Va.; sisters Betty Dillard of Tazewell County, Va., Rose Jenkins and husband Elvin of Seymour, Tenn., and Nancy Cassell of Dublin, Va.; brothers Tommy McPeak and wife Millie of Hiwassee,

James Edward McPeak, and Marvin McPeak and wife Lynn of Dublin; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends Mrs. Smiley, Sue Phillips and neighbors.

Raymond loved nature, and walked every chance he could get. He loved camping and watching wildlife.

Raymond will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on July 21, 2017.

