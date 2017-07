Ratcliffe offers summer camp

By BROOKE J. WOOD

The Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum’s fourth annual summer camp for kids begins July 17 for children in kindergarten through third grade, and July 24 for those in fourth through sixth grades.

The free camp is open to anyone, and grandparents sometimes bring their visiting grandchildren.

“We encourage parents and grandparents to participate, too,” explains Ernie Wallace, camp director.

