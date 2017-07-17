Radford receives high school innovation grant

RICHMOND – Radford is one of 10 Virginia high schools that will receive high school innovation grants to develop or implement programs that emphasize personalized learning; college, career and civic readiness; and alignment with local workforce needs.

Radford is one of five schools that will receive initial planning grants, while five others that received planning grants in 2016 have been awarded a second year of funding to support implementation this fall.

Radford, Chesterfield County, Fairfax County, Manassas Park and Rockbridge County will each receive $50,000 high school innovation first-year planning grants. Bedford County, Hampton, Madison County, Virginia Beach and Williamsburg-James City County were awarded $50,000 second-year implementation grants.

Written by: Editor on July 17, 2017.

