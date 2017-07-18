Pulaski ‘Y’ gearing up for Back to School Bash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

It may seem to some like schools just let out for summer, but with August just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about heading back to school.

As such, Pulaski YMCA is gearing up for its third annual Back to School Bash to be held — rain or shine — 1 to 3 p.m. July 29, behind the YMCA at 615 Oakhurst Ave. in Pulaski.

“We had close to 300 children along with their families participate in last year’s event,” says YMCA executive director Allison Hunter. “We are hoping for a bigger turnout this year, and want to get the word out about this awesome event to benefit our youth in Pulaski County.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 18, 2017.

Comments

comments