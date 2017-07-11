Pulaski woman indicted for murder

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski County grand jury Monday indicted a Pulaski woman for first-degree murder in the March death of her 90-year-old housemate.

Pulaski Police Det. Wes Ratcliff said Tina Shantan Kemp, 46, is accused of beating Ernest Foster Torres so badly that he died in a Roanoke hospital in March of this year.

Kemp has been in police custody since being arrested in April in connection with a methamphetamine lab raid at the Bertha Street home she shared with Torres, Stephen Quesenberry and Harley Jo Thompson. Prior to that, she was arrested on a charge of credit card fraud involving the alleged unauthorized use of Torres’ credit cards.

