Pulaski takes another look at chickens

By BROOKE J. WOOD

A Pulaski resident who recently added chickens to a farm she acquired in 1989 was surprised when the town informed her the poultry had to go.

Lynn Loftus told Pulaski Town Council Wednesday night that she and her mother acquired part of the Allison farm on English Forest Road to “to fulfill my lifelong dream of owning a farm.”

She said she purchased six laying hens on June 3, and “have been enjoying the fruits of their labors.” But she received a registered letter on June 12 informing her that she was in violation of an ordinance that prohibits chickens in a residential zone.

Written by: Editor on July 7, 2017.

