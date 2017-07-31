Pulaski man in jail on new charge

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man is in custody on an assault charge, a little over two weeks after receiving a suspended sentence for stabbing a teenager.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Jeremy David Lambert, 49, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault. He is being held without bond.

Lambert pleaded no contest July 10 to the unlawful wounding of an 18-year-old during a Jan. 15 altercation in the area of Sixth Street NW and Washington Ave. He received a five-year suspended sentence and was placed on two years of supervised probation.

According to police, the fight was prompted by a disagreement between the wounded juvenile and Lambert’s son.

